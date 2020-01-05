The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

1. My Oh My by Camila Cabello: Sexy Camilla is back with a song that's for all you innocent girls planning to turning bad this year. She sings, "He's only here for one thing, so am I", to a bassline that will have you shaking that bootay, and pressing repeat.

2. Maniac by Conan Gray: YouTube star Gray has a fresh, young sound with lyrics that will appeal to all the millennials who love someone, but then don't, but then stalk them, but then run far, far away when someone actually does love them. Phew! Maniacal, all of them!

3. Adore you by Harry Styles: This song, and Harry Styles, are all set to be the defining stars of 2020. The sound, which is a mix of pop and disco and funk, is now my everyday jam. This year, if you do fall for someone, let it be the one who makes you feel like this song will when Harry sings, "Honey, I'd walk through fire for you, just let me adore you".

