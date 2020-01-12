The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

1 Yummy by Justin Bieber: The pop star is back, this time with a predictable, but addictive, single. It will make you feel frisky, happy, like only a well produced pop hit can. Let's hope this revives his floundering career as well.

2 This City by Sam Fischer: Fischer got me when he sings, "Covering their old heartbreaks with new tattoos", because haven't we all done that? This Australian singer/songwriter's mellifluous voice will have you playing him on repeat on melancholic afternoons, evenings or night.

3 Wrong Direction by Hailee Steinfeld: The American actress and singer keeps surprising me with her insistent and consistent effort at being a musical artist. This song is about knowing there is something wrong with the person you love, but letting it go, and suddenly, it's too late. You, I and everyone else will relate with it.

