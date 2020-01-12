Search

The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

Updated: Jan 12, 2020, 08:14 IST | Aastha Atray Banan | Mumbai

Sam Fischer's mellifluous voice will have you playing him on repeat on melancholic afternoons, evenings or night.

Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber

1 Yummy by Justin Bieber: The pop star is back, this time with a predictable, but addictive, single. It will make you feel frisky, happy, like only a well produced pop hit can. Let's hope this revives his floundering career as well.

2 This City by Sam Fischer: Fischer got me when he sings, "Covering their old heartbreaks with new tattoos", because haven't we all done that? This Australian singer/songwriter's mellifluous voice will have you playing him on repeat on melancholic afternoons, evenings or night.

sing

3 Wrong Direction by Hailee Steinfeld: The American actress and singer keeps surprising me with her insistent and consistent effort at being a musical artist. This song is about knowing there is something wrong with the person you love, but letting it go, and suddenly, it's too late. You, I and everyone else will relate with it.

sing

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK