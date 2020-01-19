The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

This week, since all I can think of is being on a beach, here is a list that we can all listen to and imagine we were there.



1 Yes I'm Changing by Tame Impala: I can feel the Goa sun creep up on me as I listen to this one. Slow, dreamy and lyrics that might help you introspect, because don't we go to the beach to do just that. "Life is moving, can't you see. There is no future left for you and me."

2 Roses by The Chainsmokers: The American duo is known to take you to faraway places with their songs, and this one is no different. Keeping with their electro-pop success mantra, they offer a catchy hook which will have you singing "say you'll never let me go" on repeat.

3 Friends (feat. Bon Iver) by Francis and the Lights: Aah, Bon Iver's voice and the synth-pop vibes will have you look at the sun set in a new way. You know that feeling you feel like like a song could be a soundtrack for your life? This one does that.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates