The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

1 Run Through Walls by The Script: The boys who do ballads are back, with a song that will remind you of the '90s. But this song is about friends. "When I've nowhere left to go and I need my heroes, I have got friends that will run through walls."

2 Happy by Oh Wonder: This song is about moving on. "I never thought I'd be happy, to see with you somebody new". Maybe it's a song we all need to listen to, right?

3 New Way by Ren: "I need a new way to hate you". That line made me love this song. It has a catchy ditty sung by the 17-year-old Canadian. It's teenage angst at its best, as she creates art out of her heartbreak.

