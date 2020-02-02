Search

The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

Updated: Feb 02, 2020, 07:45 IST | Aastha Atray Banan | Mumbai

Since 18-year-old Billie Eilish won everything there was to at the Grammy's, here are three songs by the little genius that you must, must hear.

1 Bad Guy: This became the show-me-the-money song for Eilish. It's got all the ingredients to make a cutting-edge artiste—provocative lyrics, popping melody, and edgy beats. Eilish said the song is about a bad guy/girl not even knowing they are bad. What! It's still a hit, though.

2 All The Good Girls Go To Hell: It could be Eilish's way of telling you that no matter how hard you try to be good, you will still land up in hell. The song's got a stuck-in-your-head sort of melody and her achy-breaky voice will make you listen to it, twice and then thrice.

3 I Love You: This song caught me off guard, as it's sappy, you know—certainly not matching with the cool teenager vibe. She sings, "We fall apart as it gets dark; I'm in your arms in Central Park; There's nothing you could do or say; I can't escape the way, I love you." Me too, Billie.

