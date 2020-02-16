The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

Netflix's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is here, and the soundtrack is as dreamy, romantic and fresh as we expected it to be. Even if the movie is cliché. But hey, we are here for the music. Here are my top three picks from the movie.

1 Honest by Hanne Mjoen: Yes, they have hurt us. But we still love them. And if we have to hurt for anyone, it would rather be them. "Cause if it hurts like hell; I want it to hurt with you". This song is all about it. I know you will love it.

2 About Love by Marina: You know that teenage type of love, that we never want to get enough of?. This song is all about feeling that it's even great when it hurts (not the bad kind, the good missing you kind). "You're in my head, you're in my blood; And it feels so good, it hurts so much". Yeah, yeah.

3 Midnight Sun by OTR and Ukiyo: This song should be played when you are in the car, on a road trip, with the sun on your face. Its ambient vibe will transport you to a beach, and if you have someone special along, won't matter at all.

