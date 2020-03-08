The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

It's Women's Day, and Queens, these are some songs that will keep you flying high whenever you down. Put them on repeat now.



1 Girl on Fire by Alicia Keys: "She's got her feet on the ground, and she's burning it down". That bassline and Keys's resounding voice will have you hook, line and sinker.

2 I'm Every Woman by Whitney Houston: This is a retro legend. Whoever said that a woman can only be this or that, had it so wrong, and Whitney tells you why! The fact that you can dance to it, makes it a keeper. "I'm every woman. It's all in me". Are you listening, boy?

3 Flawless by Beyoncé: This list will be incomplete without the woman who told you, you woke up flawless. And this song says it like it is. And that monologue by Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, which is stellar. "Feminist: A person who believes in the social, political, and economic equality of the sexes." Yup, you got that right.

