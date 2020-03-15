The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

Have you heard the poem singer/songwriter Halsey wrote about sexual abuse? If you haven't, it's called A Story like Mine and is one of the most powerful things ever. Along with that, you can also listen to her new album, Manic, which is just as good, and as she says all about her life which is "a disaster". Here are my top picks.

1 You Should Be Sad: This is about a broken man, who you mend and make whole, and then he breaks you. It's not you who should be sad, it's him. Listen to it on repeat.

2 Still Learning: Like John Mayer, Halsey has a knack of making you feel as if she is just like you, with all the same problems you have. "I know that I love you but I'm still learning to love myself." Same here, Halsey.

3 I Hate Everybody: Halsey said this is one of her favourite tracks on the album and we get why. "I could fall in love with anybody, Who don't want me, so I just keep saying, I hate everybody". Well, she is just me, and you, and you. Now do you get why you need to listen to this album?

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates