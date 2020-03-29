The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

Yes, it's a bleak time, but music will always make you feel better. May be these three songs will help. Play them in the morning, loudly.



1 Jiggy With It by Will Smith: This the OG club song! It makes you do the dance step as soon as you hear it. Be it a house party for one or two, or the whole family, this song will make sure you have a good time.

2 A Head Full of Dreams by Coldplay: It's the Brit band at their happiest best. "When you see the change you wanted, and what you want to be"—lyrics that could be apt for this time. Also, it's uplifting pop that will make you swirl in your living room.

3 Wanne be Starting Something by Michael Jackson: His song Heal the World may be an anthem right now, but this one will make you boogie woogie. Positive, uplifting, talking about starting something—What's not to like?

