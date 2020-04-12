The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

1. Toosie Slide by Drake: Sexy, sexy, sexy Drake. In this song, he is asking you to dance with him, as he is as good as Michael Jackson. And, with the smooth beats and his hypnotic voice, you will be dancing for sure.

2. Somebody Else by Loote: "You didn't want me, till I wanted someone else"—oh isn't that the story of our life. The dreamy, yet melancholic vibe is perfect for these quarantine evenings. Play on, and dream of road trips.

3. Break my Heart by Dua Lipa: "I was doing better alone, but when you said hello, I knew that was the end of it all"—Dua seems to be thinking of the end of quarantine as well. For now, wear your beach gear and dance at home as you listen to his upbeat ditty.

