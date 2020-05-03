The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

We have two more weeks to go. At least! So, let's make sure we are prepped for it, and stay motivated. And music can always help you do that. Here are three new tracks to keep you going.

1 Eats Me Alive by Fickle Friends: "People pretend they're so brave, and they don't even know, it eats me up, I need something to interrupt." Aren't we all feeling like this, somewhere deep inside? But the tune is such that you will be looking for other songs by this indie band from Brighton.

2 Love Me Better by Joan: Isn't it absolutely lovely when you find a new band? I felt amazing because I found Joan, an '80s synth pop inspired band from Arkansas. Their music will make you put on your denims and feel all hip again. Isn't that worth it?

3 I'm Ready by Sam Smith and Demi Lovato: I think after this lockdown ends, all of us will be "ready for someone to love me". The two powerhouse voices will take you to a different, powerful, place. Listen on.

