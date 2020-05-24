The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

As we get ready to face the world, COVID-19 or not, we need some strength and positive vibes. Here are songs to get you through!

1 Eye of the Tiger by Survivor: I don't think we really got what this song was all about, until now. "Just a man and his will to survive"—play it loud on your ear phones hidden deep below the mask that we all should wear. And, keep going on.

2 Don't Stop Believing by The Journey: "Don't stop believin', Hold on to the feeling"—if you had major plans for 2020, don't give them up just yet. Listen to this song and cheer up, it's not the end yet.

3 Survivor by Destiny's Child: "I'm not gon' stop (what), I'm gon' work harder (what)"—yes, that's what we will be screaming at Coronavirus. And of course, Beyoncé had to be singing it. Who else will we believe when they say we can do this?

