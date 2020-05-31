The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

There are many artistes who are looking at the lockdown to create new music. Let's listen in, shall we?

1 Stuck With U by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber: "I could stay here for a lifetime"—this one is for couples who are so happy with all this time they are getting to spend together. The ballad is sweet sounding, and will have you slow dancing with bae in the living room. Play on.

2 All Together Now by OK Go: The American band has called this song their "sombre prayer for hope". It starts with "It's all still the same, everything's untouched but forever changed". Sigh, ain't that the truth. Listen. It's lovely.

3 How I'm Feeling Now by Charlie XCX: This whole alum is a trip—you could think you are in an underground club, with bright lights shining into your eyes. My favourites are Claws and I Finally Understand—the best of upbeat pop you can get at this time. Bound to make you happy and high!

