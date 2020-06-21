The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

Life is still in the doldrums, but it's raining, and we will all love some comfort music this week. Here are three tracks that will keep you cocooned from the world outside.

1 Heartbreak Warfare By John Mayer: "If you want more love, why don't you say so", sings the king of lyrics, and you are already saying, yes I do. He makes everyday concerns and thoughts very melodic

and that's why this song is a must-listen.

2 Freedom by George Michael: It's the reality we all want in our life now—freedom! And George Michael's classic tune will give you some hope that it's not too far away now.

3 Dreamlover by Mariah Carey: I went on a retro trip last week, and heard this on headphones, and OMG, that beat. Sing along to feel light and happy, and dream of bae.

