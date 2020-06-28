The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

It's time for new music. Maybe that's the only way we will feel normal again.

1 Girlfriend by Charlie Puth: "Baby, would you ever wanna be my girlfriend?" If a boy sang this, who could say no. Not me. And not you. With his pop aesthetic on point, Puth surely knows how to make a bonafide hot song, and that's good for us.

2 Comeback by Carly Rae Jepson: "I was thinking of making a comeback, back to me"—in a time when self love should be the order of the day, Jepson sings it right and good. The song's mellow vibe is also perfect for dreamy days.

3 Love Somebody by Lauv: It's always a pleasure to hear Lauv, as he never disappoints—either with his thoughtful lyrics, melodious voice and ear candy tunes. It's also perfect for rainy days, so you are set.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news