The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

Time goes on, and we are in July. Thank goodness we still have music to fall back on. Listen to these to get the month started right.

1 This the Last Time by Lany: This is the best band ever, and if you haven’t heard of them yet, start with this song. It’s also perfect for the lockdown, where we are now telling our parents and loved ones how we love them. Once you are done with this, binge on the rest of their music.

2 Ooh La La by Jessie Ware: I know you are home, but listen to this with a sparkly outfit on and a cocktail in your hand. This is retro-inspired disco music at its best. You are going to dance the evening away.

3 Next 2 me by Armaan Malik: When I first heard this song, I thought it was an international artiste. But, it’s our very own Armaan Malik, singing in English and doing a great job of it. It’s also written by our favourite Mumbai girl in LA, Natania Lalwani. And, that has led to a perfect pop ditty. Listen now.

