The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

Taylor Swift has a new album, Folklore, and it's got everyone marvelling at her folk-meets-pop version. Here are three songs you can't miss.

1 The One: "It would have been fun, if you would've been the one." Haven't we all wanted to tell someone that? The piano-heavy ditty is all about wishing well for the one who used to be with you.

2 Seven: Swift sings, "We'll move to India forever" and why won't we love her for that. The song is a love ballad, or could be even a song for a friend who is badly off. Swift seems to be channelling her inner Jewel (who sang the 90s hit Pieces of You) in this song.

3 August: The way things are going, Swift may be right when she sings "August slipped away like a bottle of wine, because you were never mine". Sigh. This is my favourite song, with its melancholy pop vibe making my toes curl.

