The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

Another week, another playlist to lift your mood. Dance along!

1 You by Lany: It wouldn’t be possible that this LA band releases a song, and it doesn’t find place in this playlist. Because they are awesome! This one is another love song, and we aren’t complaining—it’s heavy on guitars, and the lead, Paul Klein’s dreamy voice. Listen now.

2 Los Angeles by Haim: HAIM’s very, very indie vibes are perfect for this week. These sisters redefine cool with their music and their style. Listen to the easy Los Angeles, and then everything that they have ever recorded.

3 Bahana by Akull: Ever since I heard Laal Bindi by Akull, I have been stuck on his accented drawl. Bahana has a groovy Punjabi R&B beat, interspersed with folk melodies, that will get stuck in your head.

