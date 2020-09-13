The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

It's a new week, and we should start it by listening to some happy, optimistic new music.

1 Let's Love by David Guetta and Sia: With a very retro Take on Me vibe, this is an upbeat tune that won't let you sit still. This is the kind of song you play loud as you spin in your living room.

2 Turntables by Janelle Monae: This lady reminds me of Erykah Badu, and Jesus, she is good. The Hidden Figures actress is a powerhouse voice as well, and the lyrics relevant: “America, you a lie, but the whole world about to testify, and the tables about to turn”. Hallelujah.

3 It's Okay To Not Be Okay by Marshmellow and Demi Lavato: The year is going through its hardest times, and we just have to know that it's okay not to be okay. And having a happy song chanting this mantra in your ears is just what the doctor ordered.

