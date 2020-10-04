The Playlist: If There's One Thing To Listen To This Week, Make It This

It's October and we are still fighting the pandemic. Why not keep up the fight with a few tunes on our side?

1 It's ok if you forget me by Astrid S: "From everything to nothing at all; from every day to never at all". Astrid is telling you it's okay to get over someone so soon, it doesn't even matter if they remember you or not! You go girl. It's all good.

2 Strangers by Lulu Simon: This retro, elctro pop number is for when you are trying to bounce back from whatever has upset you. "We're strangers now, and let's keep it that way". Burn!

3 Holy by Justin Bieber: "The way you hold me, feels so holy". Bieber's sweet honey voice is always his redeeming characteristic, and this song is good to start the day with a positive outlook.

