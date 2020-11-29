The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

1. Nakhre by Jay Sean and Rishi Rich: The favourite pair of every '90s kid has come together to make a party song, that for now, we can blast in our cars or home alone. With a hook that goes Laung Vacha, we got a new Punjabi hit on our hands.

2. How Many by Armaan Malik: Malik is slowly embarking on a English music career, and it's a good one. He sounds international, and his tunes and lyrics (songs have been written in collaboration with Mumbai export to LA, Natania Lalwani), are mature and catchy. Good going!

3. Prisoner by Miley Cyrus (featuring Dua Lipa): These two ladies are a powerhouse of talent, and getting them on one track ensures a song meant for all of us strong ladies. Now, let's buy those pair of leotards as well...

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news