The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

1 Who You Are by Loote: This American pop duo has always charmed us, and this love song is no different. It's heartfelt and the lyrics are melancholic but romantic: "You gotta know, I'll keep you close, despite all the miles that we're apart".

2 Bedroom Floor Feelings by Sarah Barrios: "My friends are like split ends, I got too many." Barrios speaks of anxiety and depression in a lovely, melodic, and hopeful way. Must listen.

3 Heelein Toot Gayi by Badshah and Aastha Gill: This is a typical Punjabi number, but don't let that stop you from dancing to it. It's got a happy hook, and an easy listening vibe, that will keep you in light spirits.

