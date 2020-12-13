Search

The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

Updated: 13 December, 2020 08:18 IST | Aastha Atray Banan | Mumbai

Taylor Swift has been a busy girl this terrible year. She has taken the lockdown and turned it into two albums. Last week, she released Evermore, and this is what you should listen to.

1 Happiness: "There will be happiness after you; but there was happiness because of you". This is classic Swift songwriting, which will have you drawing parallels to your own life.

2 Ivy: The banjo vibe makes Swift a country musician without any flaw. It's got a lovely hook, a easy going feeling that will you make you want to go on a road trip playing the song, with your feet on the dashboard.

3 Long story short: From the country vibe, Swift moves it to a slight electronic beat, which will take you by surprise. But it leaves with you with a good line, (especially if you are in a soup): "Your nemeses will defeat themselves". Oh yes.

First Published: 13 December, 2020

