The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

1 Happiness: "There will be happiness after you; but there was happiness because of you". This is classic Swift songwriting, which will have you drawing parallels to your own life.

2 Ivy: The banjo vibe makes Swift a country musician without any flaw. It's got a lovely hook, a easy going feeling that will you make you want to go on a road trip playing the song, with your feet on the dashboard.

3 Long story short: From the country vibe, Swift moves it to a slight electronic beat, which will take you by surprise. But it leaves with you with a good line, (especially if you are in a soup): "Your nemeses will defeat themselves". Oh yes.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news