The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

1. Celadon & Gold by Maggie Rogers: This song, which can be described as folksy pop, is exactly the song you play as you sit in a convertible, and let the breeze get into your hair and let your worries float away to the sky. Imagine that vision, and listen on.

2. Husn Hai Suhana: And since we can't be happy unless we listen to a bit of Bollywood, well this new version of Husn Hai Suhaana comes at the right time. Gyrate as much as you want to, in the privacy, and safety of your home. The pelvic thrust is back.

3. Disco Rap by Divine: This whole album, Punya Paap, is a trip to listen to—Divine is trying out his hands at a more poppy, R&B vibe, and it's working. This Disco Rap has a mellow feel and you may listen to it all day.

