The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this

1. A Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay: It doesn't matter if you aren't on the beach as you listen to this song, it will still make you feel good. Chris Martin's voice and the uplifting melody will have you spinning and floating.

2. Sugar by Maroon 5: It's as happy as a song can be. Maroon 5 has always excelled in making one hit after another, which will always make you sing along. This one has got a killer hook, and a beat that will get stuck in your head.

3. Chaiyya Chaiyya: You can never go wrong with AR Rahman, and playing this number will have you sitting on the floor of your living room much like SRK does in the video. It encourages a certain sense of abandon, and we all need that.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news