The playlist: If there's one thing to listen to this week, make it this
A new year has begun. We need to remember the lessons, and look forward with hope and positivity. These songs will help you get into the spirit of things.
1. A Sky Full of Stars by Coldplay: It doesn't matter if you aren't on the beach as you listen to this song, it will still make you feel good. Chris Martin's voice and the uplifting melody will have you spinning and floating.
2. Sugar by Maroon 5: It's as happy as a song can be. Maroon 5 has always excelled in making one hit after another, which will always make you sing along. This one has got a killer hook, and a beat that will get stuck in your head.
3. Chaiyya Chaiyya: You can never go wrong with AR Rahman, and playing this number will have you sitting on the floor of your living room much like SRK does in the video. It encourages a certain sense of abandon, and we all need that.
