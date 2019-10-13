The Playlist

1 Beneath the Fireworks by Easy Wanderlings: This Pune band caught my attention with their easy listening, happy sound. It's so great to see English music coming out of India that's redefining how we see "indie". Listen to them for the soothing vocals, lyrics about life and love, and watch-the-fire-as-the sun-sets vibe.

2 Pick It Up by Arshaq Malik &47K: Finally, here's some rap that breaks the clutter. This hip-hop duo made up of a Bengaluru vocalist and a Chennai producer will have you bopping during your train travel. The lyrics are alag, and the energy is mad. Totally worth head-banging to.

3 Feelings by Lauv: Oh, Lauv, we love you. How do you keep coming up with one heart-touching song after another? And how do you know what we are thinking exactly: "And I know, that it hurts sometimes when I'm with you". This is ear candy pop at its best.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates