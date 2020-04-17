The police force needs our support today

It is unfortunate but perhaps expected that more and more policemen are getting infected with the Coronavirus.

The nature of their duties dictates being out on the field, imposing law and order as crowds tun amok and guard containment zones. They are also entrusted with the task of ensuring that all establishments and hawkers follow guidelines.

Like healthcare workers, our men and women in uniform, are exposed to those infected and form part of the frontline cadre putting themselves at risk as they safeguard the city.

They must be given some kind of protective gear, at least the correct masks and gloves, as the bare minimum to enable them to do their duty without fear.

The police force may not be afraid for themselves but they will be for their family. A fearful police force cannot do its duty to optimum capacity.

There creeps in that understandable and human tendency to look over one's shoulder, to hold back, not go ahead at full speed when there is a crunch situation. This is not to imply that our cops are shirking their duties.

Yet, when you send soldiers with substandard arms into battle, when you do not give them the arsenal to combat effectively, winning the fight becomes an uphill task

Let us do our bit by making life easier for the police by adhering to guidelines as strictly as possible. Show the appreciation and applaud when we can. Those in the community who live near them can be the bulwark they need in these days.

Government and superiors, prove to them that you care, that you are a pillar and will do what it takes to aid them at the frontline of the fight. Morally, economically and psychologically, let us prove may the force be with you.

