The posters of Bhoot: The Haunted Ship featuring Vicky Kaushal look chilling!

Vicky Kaushal fans are in for a treat as they will soon see their favourite actor in a whole new avatar. It will be quite fun to watch the strong and sturdy Uri actor quivering in fear in his upcoming horror flick! Bhoot: The Haunted Ship is supposed to be part one in a series of horror movies that Karan Johar will be producing. The makers have just released a couple of creepy posters from the film, featuring the dashing Vicky Kaushal.

Dharma Productions' Instagram handle wrote, "The tides are getting rough...the sea of fear awaits. Tune back here exactly 24 hours from now, at 10am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot."

Another poster shows Vicky Kaushal reaching for a doll under the bed while a ghoul has its hand on his shoulder. More than just monsters under the bed...they're about to get in your head! Tune back here at 10am tomorrow to set sail into the world of #Bhoot" read the caption.

Produced by Karan Johar, the horror-thriller flick also features Bhumi Pednekar and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles in the film. The movie is slated to hit the theatres on February 21, 2020.

