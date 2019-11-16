The price of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' new mansion in Los Angeles will make your jaw drop

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the kind of couple who give us relationship goals no matter what they're doing - be it chilling together post-concert or just hanging out with their family.

Recently, a report emerged in The Times of India stating that the star couple has bought a 20,000 square feet mansion in Los Angeles for a whopping USD 20 million i.e Rs 144 crore. According to the report, the mansion has seven bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, high ceilings, and ample outdoor space.

The report further states that Priyanka's brother-in-law Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner too have purchased property three miles away. The 15,000 square foot house was brought by Joe for USD 14.1 million.

Priyanka, in an earlier interview with IANS, had expressed her desire to buy a property in LA. Priyanka, who keeps juggling between India and the US, said that she sees Los Angeles as a longterm option to invest in a home for Nick and her. The ocean and weather remind her of Mumbai.

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen opposite Farhan Akhtar in The Sky Is Pink. The film is based on the life of Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with an immunodeficiency disorder at the age of 13.

She is currently shooting for The White Tiger with Rajkummar Rao. Apart from this duo, the film will also feature debutante Adarsh Gourav. The White Tiger follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city. Netflix is producing The White Tiger in association with Mukul Deora. Priyanka will also serve as the executive producer.

She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates