The Prodigy singer Keith Flint dead at 49

Keith Flint's band, The Prodigy, also put out a post on social media confirming the death of the vocalist

Keith Flint. Pic/The Prodigy's official Instagram account

Singer Keith Flint, vocalist of The Prodigy band, was found dead at his home in Essex on Monday. He was 49. An Essex police spokesman confirmed the news of Flint's demise, reported The Guardian.

"We were called to concerns for the welfare of a man at an address in Brook Hill, North End, just after 8.10 a.m. on Monday.

"We attended and, sadly, a 49-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner," the spokesman said.

Flint had created hits such as Firestarter and Breathe. His band, The Prodigy, took to Twitter to confirm the sad news:

It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed.

We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time. pic.twitter.com/nQ3Ictjj7t — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 4, 2019

