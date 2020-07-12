The race to debate

Ignorance is no longer an excuse to not participate in the conversation about race, racial identities and racial justice. The onus is on you to use the resources available to educate yourself. We bring to you a curation of four of the finest Instagram accounts to follow, to learn about social movements.

Decolonising beauty standards

Emma Dabiri is a London-based writer, who creates resources to understand race. Her book, Don't Touch My Hair, is an important one investigating the relationship between black hairstyling culture and oppression. She tries to decolonise existing beauty standards, in an attempt to overcome the negative impact of colourism. Her posts explaining how race is a social construct and the origins of whiteness, are eye-opening.

@emmadabiri, Instagram

All struggles are connected

Ericka Hart is an educator and writer, who sparks deeply insightful conversations around racial, social and gender justice. Hart is a breast cancer survivor and sex educator, so, expect an intersectional analysis of socio-political tensions when you visit her page. You will begin to understand that all struggles are connected and nothing occurs in a vacuum.

@ihartericka, Instagram

The power of queer

Munroe Bergdorf is a model and activist. Being a trans woman, she should be heard with careful attention, given that black trans women face disproportionately high rates of violence and abuse. She demonstrated the power of queer anger recently, when she called out Emma Nicholson for her queerphobic views. This trans activist highlights concerns around being black, British and queer.

@munroebergdorf, Instagram

Lessons on race, womanhood

Rachel Cargle is a writer and lecturer. Through her academic work and activism, she explores the relationship between race and womanhood, while questioning notions of white supremacy. She has a series called Saturday School Lesson, where she breaks down some of the comments she receives from white people.

@rachel.cargle, Instagram

