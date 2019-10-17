The Rag Trade reaching new heights under Ace Fashion and Lifestyle influencer Chahat Dalal

Chahat Dalal an Indian fashionista, to moon over fashion/glamour subjects had a vision of withholding a firm base in fashion and lifestyle profession. Her vehement for the fashion industry made her win millions of hearts with her astounding persona and creative thinking.

Chahat Dalal who is well known for her Fashion and Lifestyle subjects has taken over social media with her sensational content. She is a self-made influencer and has worked with a number of well-renowned brands being a part of a number of fashion shows in India. She has proved herself in the glamour world may it be communicating with people across social media or encouraging women to persuade their career in this industry.

Chahat is a proud owner of Dazzle Dust (founded April 2018) which is a Fashion, Grooming, Model management company which works 360 degrees in the glamour business. Dazzle Dust is considered to be one of the fastest-growing fashion firms, reaching the mass that encourages and provides thorough grooming for models, handles high-end fashion events. Chahat also is a motivational coach and believes in women empowerment. Dalal today is a profound name in the fashion house. Also her Fashion and Lifestyle subject is a treat for the bloggers and fashion followers having the same forte.

Chahat is a commendable name in the Instagram world as well. Booming her social media with mind-boggling skills and powerful speech which has motivated a horde of fashion fans. Chahat also is a fitness enthusiast sharing tips and techs in regards to a fitness routine.

Chahat also develops a keen interest in dancing and music having to know a number of dance forms her dancing skills would leave you awestruck. She also is a pianist and has participated and won competitions.

Chahat is a travel bug, having a number of countries ticked like France, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Dubai and more. She is extremely passionate about her work and believes that her work demands travelling which is a cherry on top.

It would come as a surprise to her fans that Chahat is a pilot too. An overall package of beauty with brains this diva having no godfather in fashion industry left no stone unturned to achieve her goals.

Chahat Dalal has been a part of some top beauty pageants like Miss diva universe (2014) and Femina Miss India (2015) and has walked the ramp for A-list B'town fashion designers like Rocky Star, Swapnil Shinde, Gavin Miguel, Falguni Shane and Peacock, Shantanoo and Nikhil, Ritu Kumar.

