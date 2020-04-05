The Raikar Case promo makes you want for more, don't miss it!

In a country where our families are at the heart of our social fabric and the foundation of our lives, 'The Raikar Case' is a propulsive, atmospheric and engaging new series, about family, love, deceit, and the secrets that wrench us apart. Because sometimes the most dangerous people come disguised as family!

The Raikar Case is an edge-of-the-seat thriller, it grapples with the dilemma of 'Will you choose truth over family?', and if trust can ever really be absolute. Secret and lies are exposed when the youngest member of the family commits suicide – leaving behind a trail of unanswered questions and suspects. The story unfolds from Etasha's standpoint as she, along with an eccentric Goan cop, John, tries to solve the case of Tarun's suicide/ murder. A case where every member of the family becomes a suspect, each with a powerful motive to kill!

Have a look at the promo right here:

