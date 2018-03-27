The reason why chocolate turns white revealed. Here's how you can prevent it

The real reason why chocolate turns white decoded. Here's how you can prevent it

You're about to eat your mid-work chocolate snack and then you see a white, powdery or streaky substance on the surface of your afternoon delight. What is this stuff?

Firstly, this doesn't necessarily mean the chocolate is old, or inedible. This white 'thing' on the chocolate does not mean that the chocolate is mouldy. It means the chocolate has suffered from something called the 'bloom'.

There are two kinds of chocolate bloom: fat bloom and sugar bloom. Sugar bloom occurs when moisture comes in contact with the chocolate. The chocolate that you eat typically contains sugar. Fat bloom is more complicated and may be caused by a combination of factors. These include improper storage conditions, changes in temperature, or poor tempering.

In fact, this strange phenomenon, known as 'fat bloom', is all down to how we store our favourite chocolatey treats.

It happens to be the biggest cause of customer complaints and costs the chocolate industry millions of pounds every year.

So, what can you do to prevent it?

To properly store your chocolate, an ideal situation is to keep it in an airtight container in a cool, dry place, such as a cellar or pantry.

If you live in a hot, humid area and you don¿t happen to have air-conditioning at your place, store it in the coolest place in the house, typically a lower cupboard or a dark pantry. You can carefully wrap and seal your chocolates in a couple of layers of plastic wrap or ziplock bags to keep moisture and odors out.

Lastly, you can also seal the bags in an airtight container, and then place it in the warmest spot in your refrigerator, often the top and middle shelves, toward the front.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever