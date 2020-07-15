The reel deal

Less is more

Whether it's a one-minute winged eyeliner tutorial, or a two-minute mug cake demo, bite-sized micro content is ruling our social media feeds at the moment. Amid the interim ban on popular short video sharing platform TikTok, Instagram has churned out a new feature called Reels, after noting that 45 per cent videos on the micro-blogging platform are short-form ones.The feature allows you to shoot 15-second videos, add music from a wide catalogue, try filters and other creative effects, much like TikTok, and share the same on the 'explore' option on Instagram, apart from your own feed.

Chef Ranveer Brar, who recently posted a four-part series on rustling up his childhood favourite banana-yogurt-sugar dessert, tells us, "As creators, we're always looking for new features to make content, and viewers settle into formats very easily. So, this [Reels] is a good break from the other features that we had gotten used to."



Chef Ranveer Brar cooks up a dessert on Reels

The lockdown has made Brar, who has been a long-form user, believe in the power of micro-content to impact people. Unlike his usual, chatty cooking videos, which are shot and edited to perfection, his Reels series was more personal and snappy with the use of sound effects and fun stickers. "The new mantra is less is more. The restriction of 15 seconds is interesting, not limiting. Look at our TV commercials; they are only 20-seconds long and yet spot on," he explains, adding that the timing for Reels is right, considering we're locked in at home.

Seconds matter



Vishal Pandey feels funny videos do well on Reels

Twenty-two-year-old Vishal Pandey, who had over 16 million followers on TikTok, feels that Reels has given TikTokers "a sense of business". "It's a relief from the interim ban," says the Mira Road resident who has been posting two to three Reels daily. He feels that funny and heart-warming content works better for audience engagement, like his Sorry video with friends, or his post on doing the dishes. "The music options are nice, but the feature will take time to gain ground as Instagram has a niche audience," he shares, adding that make-up tutorials, mimicry and dance videos are doing better on Reels. "I'm not using any other content creation app other than Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. It would be nice if they increase the time span on Reels as it can be limiting for those who make original content," he tells us.

Can't beat TikTok



Devanshu Mahajan also uses another app called Roposo

New Delhi-based social media creator Devanshu Mahajan, 20, is yet to try Reels as the feature is not working for him. "Not just me, a lot of creators are complaining that the option is not live on their accounts yet, which is bizarre," says the TikTok star who is also using a similar Indian app called Roposo. "All these Indian short video apps are trending now because of the interim ban. However, the interface is not as user-friendly as TikTok," he shares. While he can't create content on Reels, he has been noting that non-original videos such as mimicry and lip-syncing to songs are doing well. "However, as someone who creates original comic content, I feel 15 seconds is too less," he claims, adding, "I don't think it can beat TikTok, if the ban on the latter is lifted. Instagram's audience is very mature and wants that kind of content, whereas TikTok has mass appeal."

