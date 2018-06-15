The Remix winner Su Real talks about his journey ahead of his gig in Mumbai

After winning a TV reality show, trap pioneer Su Real opens up about his co-contestant and playing traditional instruments, ahead of a gig in the city

The Remix winners Rashmeet Kaur and Su Real

How do you think knowing how to play instruments, like the guitar or drums, informs and improves a DJ's music?

Interesting question. I'm actually of two minds on this. From my experience, since I started playing western classical piano from the age of three, having that knowledge base really influences my DJing as I treat the entire set as a composition, using the songs as building blocks in a way. However, I know that many DJs and electronic music producers I admire and am influenced by have never touched a traditional music instrument. With any art form, it seems that after a point, to truly develop further, you have to abandon everything you learned... But you still had to learn it to get to that point!

What long-term impact do you think taking part in and winning a reality show (which involved making remixes of tracks) will have on your music, if any at all?

The experience was like a boot camp in music production, with the three judges as our professors. It has totally transformed the way I think about my music production and how I go about making my music. I am evolving as an artiste and thoroughly enjoying the ride. Hopefully, as more and more of my new original music gets released, listeners will feel the difference.

What are the changes in dynamics when sharing the stage with Rashmeet Kaur for a television show, and for a gig like the one in Mumbai?

The dynamics are quite different. The show was like a neutral or common ground. Rashmeet (his teammate on the show) is perhaps more accustomed to more refined, sophisticated and cultured environments for her beautiful voice to shine. But at the gig in Mumbai, she'll be entering my world, of late-night drunken revellers who just wanna party by any means necessary. But, she is full of surprises and never disappoints. I think we're a good combo — from penthouse to pavement, and gala to gully.

Time: 9 pm onwards

At: FLEA Bazaar Cafe, Trade View Building, Oasis City Complex, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel

Call: 24970740

FREE

