The right in rap

The beginning of this year saw a lot of musicians, especially rappers, rake up political issues — subtly and gingerly, testing waters, till we saw every second artiste use the platform to urge people to go out and vote, through their art, and in most cases, the lyrics of their rap, sometimes also accompanied by expressive videos. And it hasn't stopped — Kashmir based rapper Ahmer has recently released a thought-provoking music video for his song Kasheer, which talks about the turmoil in the region at present.

Now, as Maharashtra readies to go for polls, Mark Your Presence is organising a crucial con­versation on our right and need to vote through music, along with performances at Khar. With a focus on spreading awareness and the importance of voting, Ameya Meraki — founder and member of Meraki Fam India, and rappers Vishnu Nair and Rohan Venkatesh Rao aka emcee Astitva, will take the stage to teach you to 'rap for your rights', as the event is aptly named.



Shoven Shah

There will also be an interactive session with the audience about the elections, and a panel discussion on using rap as the tool of choice to voice their opinion, and how four rappers have written in three different languages about this same cause — to get people to turn up. "Everybody should express what they think about social issues through their art and create an impact in society as it is the society that can bring about a change. We'll be discussing songs such as vote kara (Marathi) by Astitva, pahala vote pahala pyaar (Hindi) by Vishnu, matadaan kar (Hindi) by Raj and don't waste your vote (English) by Shubham G," Rao says.

On October 16, 6 to 8 pm

At Khar Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West.

Call 7506394243

