The right note

To make western classical music accessible and gather a community of listeners, musicians to put together an intimate weekend concert

How would a listener be aware of the vagaries of a musician? The hours of practice, the impending issue of the lack of supportive venues, the paucity of shows and funds — none of this surfaces when a performer takes stage and pours their heart out, captivating the audience in a stirring performance. But still, these remain everyday predicaments musicians from all genres grapple with.

Soprano Farah Ghadiali's love for western classical music and the urge to train in it better took her to London in 2014. Until 2017, Ghadiali trained there, returning to India when her visa expired. However, the exposure to the thriving music scene in the UK, stayed with the musician such that it kindled the desire to emulate at least a part of that culture, if not all of it.



"I did my masters and post-masters in vocal training and teaching at the Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music in Greenwich, but before I left, there were hardly any teachers for western classical music in the city. So, when I returned, I was keen to teach. But at the same time, I realised that I wanted to perform too, and that there were others like me who had trained abroad, but since their return had not received enough opportunities to play live," she shares.

Identifying like-minded musicians, who were nursing the same desire in their hearts, helped Ghadiali connect with them and muster a community. Now, they have come together for the Western Classical Music Salon Concert, an intimate show featuring pianist Nadine Crasto, soprano Minaish Doctor and Josh Hendriques, a 17-year-old violinist, which is scheduled for this Saturday at the NCPA.



But finding the balance between teaching and performing was not the only reason purporting this association of compatible musicians. There was also the need to acquaint Mumbai's listeners with Indian performers. "The idea was to give the audience a world class performance put together by and featuring Indian musicians performing western classical music, without making them wait for someone to come from abroad," Ghadiali shares.

