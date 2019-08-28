The roots of a mystery

things-to-do

A play revolves around how a man and woman trace their heritage after a mystery brings them together

.

Attend

Theatre group The Blind and the Elephant will stage a play called In Search of Dariya Sagar in the city this week, directed and written by Gerish Khemani and co-written by Akshat Nigam. In the wake of the current refugee crisis, the story covers pertinent topics of identity, origin, and the definition of the self within the Sindhi community.

The protagonists, Jatin — a Sindhi tour guide at the Gateway of India who hasn’t come to terms with his lineage — and Tina, a language and literature teacher in an international school, who mourns the loss of her language and identity during Partition, are coincidentally brought together by a series of events following a discovery, which leads to the unravelling of secrets and memories that lie at the heart of this de-territorialised community. Having won the Hindu Playwright Award at the Hindu Theatre Festival 2017 and been shortlisted for Naya/Noya 2018, the first Indian playwright’s festival, this play on loss, exile and the elusive idea of home seems like a promising one to catch.

On August 30, 7.30 pm

At Godrej Dance Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point.

Log on to bookmyshow.com

Cost Rs 400

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates