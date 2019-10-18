The royal rose

Mix and match

. A rose gold top in silk, satin, rayon or organza is ideal as it adds to the elegance of the shade. Power sleeves or layered, ruffled ones will work wonders.

. Pair this with soft and warm shades such as Caspian blue or oyster gray for contrast. Or pick a pair of deep brown formal silk pants for a professional look.

. Pumps might be a good idea, though not in a colour that pops.



Janhvi Kapoor

The glam diva

. The royal shade of pink is ideal for a big occasion, whether it's a personal or professional event. Pick a shiny, swanky one-piece for a glam look.

. Choose a cut that complements your body type as a one piece in this shade is all about how the garment flows.

. Avoid high slits if you don't want to reveal your legs; slip into a halter instead.

. When it comes to footwear, pair this with nude or white glitter heels. Sneakers or boots are strict no-nos, as it would prove to be a distraction.



Kareena Kapoor Khan

Desi royalty

. Opt for a sharara or palazzo set with silver or gold sequin work. Printed options are tricky as they might look awkward and take away from the shade.

. Pair this with a nude, beige, or taupe shrug or dupatta, and golden or silver jutis. You can opt for a blingy one. Avoid heels or pumps.

. Stick to gold or silver accessories — the same shade of the sequinned work on your outfit.



Jason Momoa

Boys to men

. Wear a head-to-toe suit only if you feel confident enough. If not, wear a shirt or T-shirt in a deeper version of the shade, and make sure it's not too shiny. Don't pair it with a variant of the colour as that will look odd. Wear the same shade instead.

. Avoid a shade that is darker than your skin. Those without facial hair might also want to give this look a miss.

. Pair this with dark, covered shoes. Don't wear black or shades such as golden or even nude. Avoid boots.

Inputs by stylist Bhahaar Gupta

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates