Al Patel, Vishal Doshi, Pradeep Sharma, Ravi Punjabi during the launch of Angrezi Patyalaa- Kitchen & Bar in Thane

Mr Vishal Doshi, a force to reckon with in the Automobile Industry, brought to Mumbai, two years ago a style statement project “Angrezi Patiyalaa- Kitchen & Bar” in Andheri West.

This new hotspot located at Korum Mall in Thane West, draws huge crowds, on both weekdays and weekends from 12 noon to 1 am.

The launch saw the presence of partners Ravi Punjabi, Al Patel and in celebrities were Smita Gondkar, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Shanthipriya, Pradeep Sharma, Charu Kashyap, Sabyasachi Sathpathy, Rakesh Paul, Nisha Harale, Hindustani Bhau, Jugnu Ishquian, Ashish Kapoor, Divya Solgama and Amit Pal, Neeraj Thakkar.

Angrezi Patiyaala- Kitchen & Bar serves delicacies like Gilafi Gosht Ke Seekh, Mushroom Galawat, Goan Prawn Pulao, Bombil Thecha, Khow Suey, Boat Pizzas with mouth-watering toppings, The Cowboy Sizzler, The Sicilian Sizzler, Stuffed Chicken Roulade, Peanut Butter Basil Baby Potatoes and so on.

Sunayenaa Kapur, Shweta Menon during the launch of Angrezi Patyalaa- Kitchen & Bar in Thane

Angrezi Patiyaala- Kitchen & Bar welcomes you into a chic extensive patio with trendy tables, chairs & comfort seating. Beautiful lighting, lamps, greenery around and some rocking music totally add to the outdoor experience making it irresistible.

Mr Vishal Doshi, owner of Angrezi Patiyaala- Kitchen & Bar said "The F&B industry is something I am passionate about. Opening a restaurant has been a dream since my childhood. Launching Angrezi Patiyaala & serving good food to our guests, is a dream come true for me."

Amit Pal during the launch of Angrezi Patyalaa- Kitchen & Bar in Thane

Sunaeyaa Kapur and Shweta Menon, the Consultant and Chef duo of S&S TABLE said, "As the name suggests, Angrezi Patiyalaa is a fun mix of a little Angrezi style with a hint of desiness"

Ravi Punjabi one of the partner of Angrezi Patiyaala- Kitchen & Bar said "We believe that while the place will leave a pleasant and long-lasting impression on all our guests, attentive, friendly service, enjoyable experience with family and good food at affordable rates without comprising on the quality is what we are aiming at."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever