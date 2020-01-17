The Sacred Games people play

Sacred Games burst onto our laptop screens in June 2018 with the same cinematic ferocity as a bomb that a gangster has planted to get rid of his rival. The grisly filmmaking that the series embodied was unprecedented in Indian entertainment. No wonder Sartaj Singh and his foul-mouthed arch nemesis, Ganesh Gaitonde, immediately captured the nation's imagination. And a Powai nightspot is now paying tribute to the show with a night that's themed on it.

The event is part of the pub's new property, Netflix Fridays, meant to celebrate popular web series. Its first edition was based on Money Heist, a Spanish one that revolves around a daring bank robbery. Sandeep Katiyar, CEO of the venue, tells us that this edition will have three similar segments. "The first is the look and feel of the place, in terms of the décor and the clothes the staff wear. This will give patrons a feel as if they are actually in the series. The second is in the form of engagement activities like a short quiz, which involves prizes like free beer. And the third is a lucky draw where guests will pick chits with funny dialogues that they have to perform to win shots and merchandise," he says, adding that the evening will end with a Pune-based act called Fiddle Craft playing original tunes that have a dark, Sacred Games-like feel, before a DJ amps things up to end the night.



Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in Sacred Games

Katiyar adds that what makes the series so compelling is the depth of its characters. On one hand you have a hero who is basically struggling in life, while on the other, you have a villain who is ironically trying to save the city. This truly does go against the grain of cliché storytelling and this event is for you if you were caught up in the web of intrigue that the show built.

ON Tonight, 8.30 pm

AT The Finch, Shah Industrial Estate, opposite Huntsman Building Saki Vihar Road, Andheri East.

CALL 8055992993

COST Rs 499

