The Screen Patti to heat up the Valentine's Day fever with a special episode of Hum Tum

Witness Kishore and Tanvi's love story is set to take an interesting turn in Hum Tumâs brand-new Valentine's Day episode starring Ahsaas Channa and Parikshit Joshi

Marking the occasion of Valentine's Day, The Screen Patti is gearing up to release a special episode of Hum Tum as a treat for all its viewers. Starring renowned artists Ahsaas Channa (Tanvi) and Parikshit Joshi (Kishore), Hum Tum traces the romantic journey of two millennial best friends who find themselves increasingly drawn to each other. After plucking up the courage to confess their feelings, Kishore and Tanvi's love story will take an interesting turn as the next episode of Hum Tum will explore their first date with each other.

Ahsaas Channa essaying the role of Tanvi said "It feels great to know that the viewers have loved the first 3 episodes of Hum Tum. The Viral Fever (TVF) is like my second home where I have gotten the opportunity to hone my acting skills to greater heights. Playing 'Tanvi' in Hum Tum has been a wonderful experience and also one of the favorite characters I have played till date. I am certain that the viewers will enjoy watching Kishore and Tanvi go on their first date in Hum Tum's special Valentine's Day episode"

Parikshit Joshi essaying the role of Kishore who is also the co-writer for the show said, ""TVF being a writing-oriented OTT platform, we closely worked on the way Hum Tum has been written. We always try to present a fresh take on the existing clichés of old school romance, keeping it fresh yet relatable. Writing and shooting for the upcoming episode was fun for everyone at TSP. We, at the same time worked pretty hard to live up to the expectations of our viewers. I hope the audience have an amazing time watching the brand-new episode of Hum Tum."

College mates turned love interests, Hum Tum's Kishore and Tanvi know that they can open up to each other about their insecurities and doubts about life and career without the fear of being judged. While Kishore confessed about his feelings in the second episode, Tanvi too professed her love in the third episode. Watch the latest instalment to find out if they go ahead with the heart-warming romance or if it is all about finding solace with each other?

The show also stars Badri Chavan (Rafi) exceptionally keeping the humor quotient alive.

