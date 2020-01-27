The second trailer of Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara is out now!

A still from the second trailer of Shikara

The makers of Shikara have just released the second trailer of the film. The trailer depicts the conditions in 1989 when Kashmiri Pandits had to leave Kashmir. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film is all set to hit theatres on February 7, 2020.

Watch the second trailer of Shikara below:

Shikara is based on the untold story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley and 40,000 real-life migrants of Jagti and other camps have shot for the film.

The makers of the film had recently organised a special screening for Kashmiri Pandit refugees who left their homes during the mass exodus of 1990. From real people to real stories, everything about Shikara has been kept very close to reality.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Shikara will release on February 7, 2020. Presented by Fox Star Studios, the film is produced by Vinod Chopra Productions and co-produced by Fox star studios.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates