The Secret Life Of Pets 2 trailer: The pets are ready to take charge

Posters of The Secret Life Of Pets 2

Get ready for the ultimate animated experience in Hindi! Universal Pictures International India and Illumination's The Secret Life of Pets 2, which releases in India on June 14 has unveiled its first Hindi trailer. The highly anticipated sequel to the 2016 comedic blockbuster, The Secret Life Of Pets 2 is slated to release on June 14 in India in English and Hindi.

Packed with irreverence and subversive humor, this new chapter explores the emotional lives of our pets, the deep bond between them and the families that love them, and answers the question that has long intrigued every pet owner: What are your pets really doing when you're not at home?

Watch the Hindi trailer here:

Terrier Max (Patton Oswalt) is coping with some major life changes. His owner (Ellie Kemper) is now married and has a toddler, Liam. Max is so worried about protecting the boy that he develops a nervous tic. On a family trip to a farm, Max and mutt Duke (Eric Stonestreet) encounter canine-intolerant cows, hostile foxes and a terrifying turkey, all of which only elevates Max's anxiety. Luckily, Max gets some guidance from veteran farm dog Rooster (Harrison Ford, making his animated-film debut), who pushes Max to ditch his neuroses, find his inner alpha, and give Liam a little more freedom.

Meanwhile, while her owner is away, plucky Pomeranian Gidget (Jenny Slate) tries to rescue Max's favourite toy from a cat-packed apartment with a little help from her feline friend, Chloe (Lake Bell), who has discovered the joys of catnip.

And crazy-but-cute bunny Snowball (Kevin Hart) gets delusions of grandeur that he's an actual superhero after his owner Molly starts dressing him in superhero pajamas. But when Daisy (Tiffany Haddish), a fearless Shih Tzu, shows up to ask for Snowball's help on a dangerous mission, he'll have to summon the courage to become the hero he's only been pretending to be. Can Max, Snowball, Gidget and the rest of the gang find the inner courage to face their biggest fears?

Watch the English trailer here:

Speaking about the sequel of The Secret Life of Pets, Illumination CEO, Chris Meledandri said, "When you start to craft a sequel, the goal is to tell a story that brings the audience back together with the characters that they love but then have discovery within that film for new story lines, new character development and new characters. Audiences, when they come to this film, can't wait to see these characters that they love again, and they can't wait to see what these characters are up to when no one's around. That core premise has such strength, and we embraced that, but we also wanted to create a story that would become a step forward in the lives of these characters and one that would be compelling to all audiences, even those who hadn't seen the first movie."

The Secret Life of Pets 2 is produced by Chris Meledandri and his longtime collaborator Janet Healy, the visionary team behind Dr. Seuss' The Grinch and the Despicable Me and Minions franchise, and is written by returning Pets screenwriter Brian Lynch. The film is directed by returning filmmaker Chris Renaud, who also directed the Despicable Me series and Dr. Seuss' The Lorax.

