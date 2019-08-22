The Shanti before the Kranti!

regional-cinema

Kranti Redkar who recently signed up with Planet T – an offshoot of the popular digital enterprise Planet Marathi will also enter the business arena and is turning into an entrepreneur soon. What she is going to do is something to be seen in the days to come. Kranti is tightlipped about it at the moment, but the actress who married IRS officer Sameer Wankhede a couple of years ago and has twins disclosed her plans on her 37th birthday last weekend (August 17).

Redkar's business will be propelled by Akshay Bardapurkar of Planet T who is advising her on all cinematic and business endeavours. "I was looking for someone who could understand me and my goals and I feel Akshay has the correct blend of vision, contacts, and sharp business acumen to take my acting and my new venture ahead," she explains.

"Planet T is happy to have Kranti on board and with her talent and brains, we could achieve a lot together," says Bardapurkar who signed up with the versatile Amruta Khanvilkar a few weeks ago.

Akshay Bardapurkar started Planet Marathi to initially bring about a change in the way the Marathi film industry and entertainment professionals needed to upgrade themselves to be on par with the rest of the movie industries in the south as well as Bollywood – not just to be on par with them in terms of exposure, but reach a superstardom that they are denied of, primarily by the lack of their own digital exposure.

Akshay who is also producing the Amitabh Bachchan starrer AB Aani CD says, "Marathi actors are also in Bollywood and they are referred to as Bollywood stars at times – there are people like Madhuri Dixit, Urmila Matondkar, Nana Patekar, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shreyas Talpade and Riteish Deshmukh to name a few. But then barring them few take pride in being called a Marathi movie star. We want more of our actors on the global stage."

Akshay Bardapurkar, the moving spirit behind Planet Marathi reveals, "We have been associated with many Marathi movies, actors and social causes. We have journalists like Raju Parulekar, Amit Bhandari, Ganesh Mitkari on board with us talking about films and politics and have associations with the Goa Marathi Film Festival and are setting up a huge conclave soon for the Marathi world inclusive of politics, entertainment and issues facing the state," he says explaining the raison d'etre of setting up a planet of sorts for the entertainment industry.

Kranti on the other hand recovered from an accident which had her off the sets for half a year and that time saw this talented mulgi retrospect and write down a few thoughts.

Kranti has already spent 19 years in the film industry after having made her debut in the Marathi film Soon Asavi Ashi opposite Ankush Choudhary in 2000. She followed it up with a Hindi debut as a kidnapped girl in the Prakash Jha film Gangajal starring Ajay Devgn.

Kranti Redkar's big-ticket was when she painted the town red with her Kombdi Palali song years ago which turned into Chikni Chameli for Katrina Kaif in Agneepath. Kranti later wrote and directed a film called Kaakan starring Jitendra Joshi and Urmila Kanitkar extending her repertoire as a film industry professional to the core.

At the moment on the film front, Kranti will be seen next in Truckbhar Swapna with Makarand Deshpande and Rockey.

But what is more interesting it that the restless soul is now penning down a web series for a leading digital platform that she will also be directing. "It's mysterious," she signs off without indicating whether she is writing a mystery or whether she wants to keep it a mystery.

Now we have to wait and see what Kranti is Redkar up to?

