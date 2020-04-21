The show must go on

The extension of the lockdown may not make a difference to some of us, but not everyone is as privileged. There are several professionals whose livelihoods have been adversely affected, one of which are artistes. With live-events and performances being called off, they no longer have a source of income.

In an attempt to help them, Hardik Shah, the founder of The Five Senses Theatre Group, along with his partner Ankur Srivastava, have collaborated with insider.com for an initiative called KalpKaari. While explaining the thought process behind the title, Shah says "Kalp stands for imagination and kaari means artiste in Sanskrit." He adds, "With the amount of free time on their hands, artistes and creative professionals are keeping themselves busy by indulging in creative processes and sharing their work on social media, which we noticed, does not garner enough attention. Instead, we felt we should channelise their creative energy on to a common platform with a huge reach that will get them noticed."

Originally, the idea spread across their social circle but soon, they started receiving entries from singers, dancers, poets and stand-up comedians from all over. These videos will be professionally packaged and uploaded on The Five Senses Theatre Group's YouTube channel under their respective names. To market and monetise this initiative, such that it benefits the artistes, they are also making creatives that will be promoted by an events platform.

