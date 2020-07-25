The silent chapter

Attend

A silent reading book club by the publisher Juggernaut Books is a weekly reminder that reading need not be a solitary experience. These sessions are led by authors who pick a theme, but readers are still allowed to read whatever they like.

The idea is to spend time in the company of like-minded individuals and cultivate a reading habit. This week, Sahana Ahmed will moderate the session themed on flash fiction. The recommendation list includes works by Meg Pokrass, Michael Loveday, Abha Iyengar and Sandra Cisneros.

On Today, 5 pm to 6 pm

Log on to bit.ly/3hiT8d4

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news