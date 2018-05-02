The Simpsons creator brushes off Apu controversy

Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons, is the latest member of the show to comment on Apu controversy



The Simpsons

Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons, has brushed off criticism over the Apu character, saying people love to fake taking offence. Asked if he has given any thoughts to the criticism of Apu as a stereotype, Groening said: "Not really." "I'm proud of what we do on the show. And I think it's a time in our culture where people love to pretend they're offended," usatoday.com quoted Groening as saying.

Groening is the latest member of The Simpsons to comment on the criticism. Apu had to grapple with the troubling stereotype of a convenience store clerk with an exaggerated, fake Indian accent since the show's inception. Actor Hank Azaria, who plays Apu, said he would consider stepping aside so that a south Asian actor could take over the role. The Simpsons has become the llongest-running scripted show in American TV history.

