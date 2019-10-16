The Sky Is Pink actor Rohit Saraf wants to do action movie

The Sky is Pink breakout star Rohit Saraf is happy with the opportunities that have opened up post film's success and next on his wish list is to be a part of an action movie in Bollywood. Saraf will next be seen in Anurag Basu's dark comedy anthology Ludo and Tamil film Enge Andha Vaan. "I'm very glad that I am hearing about these opportunities. I have done a bit of everything but I still feel there is so much more to explore.

There are a few genres that I am quite skeptical about, for example, horror and comedy. Action is something that I want to do but I'm not sure whether it will come to me just yet," he told PTI in an interview. The actor said working on the film, where Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar played his on-screen parents and Zaira Wasim his sister, was a life-changing experience as it helped him change his perspective about loss.

"My perspective towards death and how I look at it has changed to a considerable degree. That is one thing that I truly feel that I've grown as a person not just as an actual. Then I worked with the best actors in the country like Priyanka and Farhan, you get to learn so much from them," he said. "What I look forward to now is hopefully meaty characters.

I hope I can get more films now and the roles that give me the opportunity to not just grow as an actor, but also as a person like 'The Sky is Pink'," he added. Saraf plays the principal character in one of the four stories in Basu's "Ludo". The film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Aditya Roy Kapur, among others.

In "Enge Andha Vaan", the actor will star opposite Anandhi. "We are already 20 per cent into the shooting. I'll finish work soon," he said. Rohit said he never auditioned for the film as breaking into Bollywood was his priority. "I never thought about it because my most important aim was to get into Bollywood first, and then I would think of regional cinema.

"But then I took it as an opportunity for expansion, to start a new relationship with a new industry altogether and to target a new set of audience. It's been exciting." The makers are eyeing an early 2020 release.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever